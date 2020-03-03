John Worsfold & Ben Rutten Explain How The Essendon Succession Plan Will Work

The Hot Breakfast spoke exclusively with both John Worsfold & Ben Rutten this morning live from Tullamarine on the latest Hot Breakfast Footy Day.

Essendon announced during the off season that Rutten would be Worsfold successor at the end of the year, and that 2020 would be used as a transition period to up-skill the former Adelaide skipper into the senior position.

The pair explained how the transition is panning out and what the dynamic will look like on game day.

They also gave some insight on Connor McKenna, who recently returned from Ireland, as well as injury prone forward Joe Daniher.

