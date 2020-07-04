John Worsfold Confirms The Extent Of Jake Stringer's Injury

Essendon coach John Worsfold confirmed the extent of Jake Stringer's foot injury on the Saturday Rub this afternoon.

Stringer played a key role in the Bombers upset win over Collingwood last night booting three goals, but finished the night hobbling around in the rooms.

Worsfold confirmed that Stringer has suffered syndesmosis injury and will be sidelined for a number of weeks.

He also revealed that he won't travel with the extended squad to the Hub on the Gold Coast.

In the full chat with John Worsforld he went on to speak about beating the Pies, sharing the role with Ben Rutten, Joe Daniher & the dealing with the strange 2020 season: