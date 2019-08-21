John Worsfold Responds To Criticism From Matthew Lloyd And Tim Watson

Essendon coach John Worsfold has responded to criticism from Matthew Lloyd and Tim Watson on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“Look, those guys are commentators, they’ve got a job to do,” Woosha said.

“It may put me under the microscope and heat at times, but y’know I don’t really care about the names of who’s making the comments.

“Really my focus is on the criticism is there, you should be aware of it and take it on board, but filter it through and act on the stuff that you think will make you better, and the stuff that you don’t necessarily think is gonna help too much, you can just let it slide.”

Woosha also discussed Essendon’s form, their finals berth and more.

