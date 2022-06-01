Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won the drama-filled high-profile trial against ex-wife Amber Heard after a US jury found both were liable for defamation over allegations of domestic abuse.

After deliberating for 13-hours, the jury found Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star in an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

Depp was awarded $15 million.

“The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” Depp said in a statement.

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome” - Johnny Depp

The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages after she proved one of three counts of defamation against Depp.

The 36-year-old had countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming she was defamed by statements made by her ex-husbands lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax.”

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," Heard declared. "I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband”.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback... It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” she said.

The Hollywood celebrities have been caught up in the bitter feud over claims of physical and sexual abuse, with alcohol and drug-fuelled binges playing out in the media.

