Join AC/DC For The Release Of Their New Music Video

AC/DC are inviting fans to join them for a live interview on YouTube for the release of the official new video for their new single Shot In The Dark.

The event will take place on the band's official YouTube channel Tuesday night, giving fans the opportunity to hear about the clip and new music direct from the band.

Subscribe and get more info: pwrup.acdc.com

We got Triple M's Godfather of Rock, Lee Simon out of retirement to discuss the new stuff from AC/DC:



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!