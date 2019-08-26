Join In On All The Cosplay Fun At Bundy Pop Mania This September!

Come one, come all! After the huge success of Bundy Pop Cult Mania in 2018, they've brought it back for Bundy Pop Mania 2019 at the PCYC on Saturday, September 7!

With just a gold coin donation, you can immerse yourself in a world of pop culture with a whole bunch of action for you to get involved with, including:

Shop your favorite pop culture items such as Pop Vinyls, replicas, earrings - just to name a few.

See live demos and workshops on SFX makeup drawing anime characters + more

Dress up in your favorite costume and enter our cosplay competition!

Nationally recognized cosplay guests

The kids will be entertained with our coloring in corner.

Get a picture with your favorite Super Hero

Get your gaming fix with live gaming tournaments on the day.

Meet artists and authors

Lucky door prizes on the day

Plus plenty more to be announced!





