Join In On Sorry Day Commemorations In Shepparton

Greater Shepparton City Council are supporting the Shepparton Region Reconciliation Group for the 2019 Sorry Day event to be held on Monday, May 27 at Monash Park.

The event will include a commemorative ceremony and wreath laying at Monash Park, as well as the ceremonial raising of the Aboriginal, Torres Straight Islander and Australian flags.

At the end of the ceremony, the community is invited to join a commemorative walk to the murals of Uncle Doug Nicholls, Uncle William Cooper, Aunty Marge Tucker and Nanny Nora Charles.

La Trobe University will also hold a Sorry Day sunset ceremony at the campus on Monday 27 May. It will be held at 5pm at the flagpoles on the corner of North and Stewart Streets, La Trobe University.

The ceremony forms part of the Reconciliation Week activities in the area, running from 27 May–2 June 2019.

“Sorry Day is an important event on our calendar here in Greater Shepparton,” Council Mayor Kim O’Keeffe said.

“I encourage all residents to think deeply about what Sorry Day means to our community and our nation and head along to the commemorative event.”

Date: Monday 27 May

Time: 10.15-11.15am Sorry Day commemoration and flag raising.

Location: Monash Park – next to Senior Citizens clubrooms.

For information about the Sunset Ceremony, contact Mishel McMahon on m.mcmahon@latrobe.edu.au