Join In On The Great Global Greyhound Walk In Shepparton This June!

Gather your greyhounds! The Great Global Greyhound Walk is taking place on Sunday, June 9 at Lake Victoria, celebrating one of the most historic and recognisable breeds of dog - famed for their incredible athleticism, noble stature, gentle nature, and calm temperament.

The walk will commence at 10am sharp and gathering will be from 9:30am onwards between the public amenities and the skate board park.

The Shepparton Greyhound walking group representatives said “This is the 3rd time we have arranged a walk for GGGW and we are delighted to be part of this global event. We are hoping for a big turnout of local greyhounds, whippets, iggys and all other sighthounds, and even wannabee greyhounds and needlenoses".

The idea of the walk is to celebrate greyhounds, to raise awareness and promote them as wonderful pets once their racing days are over.

People who are interested in greyhounds and would like to come along for the walk, you're encouraged to contact either Liz on 0410 043218 or Roz on 0438 196968, or just show up. There is always a greyhound to walk, so you can experience the breed first hand.