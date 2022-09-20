Join Jay and Dave Broadcasting LIVE This Saturday At MC Classics In Proserpine!

Join Jay and Dave this Saturday (From 9am) 24th September as they broadcast LIVE from MC Classics in Proserpine!

Find us at 18 Main Street, Proserpine. The Proserpine Lions Club will be set up on the site with a Brunch menu, with Egg & Bacon rolls/sausages – not sure of their price but all funds benefit the Lions Club & in turn their community projects. There will be an in store café bar, Face Painting, Free motor Bike safety check (register your bike when you arrive) and more!

What do MC Classics do????

Bikes for – road, trail, adventure, moto cross & agriculture

Services

Spare parts

Accessories including, helmets , clothing, tyres, batteries, lubricants & filters.

Fully accredited inspection station for motorcycles, trikes & scooters

Safety Certificates

Brake testing

They have a passion for restorations of classic & vintage motorcycles of all ages & descriptions with resources to assist you with your restoration! Whether it is Road, Trail, Adventure, Moto Cross or Agriculture they are committed to providing the best possible range of Motorcycles & ATV's, Service, Parts & Accessories.

MC CLASSICS, The Whitsundays Motorcycle Supply Co is an official motorcycle dealership for Royal Enfield, Benelli, Peugeot Scooters, Torrot, Super Soco and Rieju offering a full range of new motorcycles from our show room floor.