Join Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow and More To Celebrate Ringo Starr's 80th Birthday Next Week

Everyone's favourite Beatle, Ringo Starr has announced his massive 80th Birthday celebration this week and you can join in.

The Birthday bash will take place online this year, with special guests Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Ben Harper and more joining Starr for the gig, all to raise money for charity.

The 1 hour event, Ringo's Big Birthday Show, will stream live on YouTube 8pm, July 7th (July 8th for us Aussie's) with money raised from the concert being donated to Black Lives Matter Global Network, The David Lynch Foundation, MusicCares and WaterAid.

