Join Rush Hour Adelaide To Celebrate The Life Of Neil “Knuckles” Kerley

Triple M’s Adelaide Rush Hour will honour Neil “Knuckles” Kerley from 4pm today after the 88-year-old died in a car accident on Wednesday night.

Knuckles spent more than five decades in football as a player, coach, and pundit, playing 275 games in the SANFL and coaching 628 games.

Listen to some Kerley's best stories as he celebrated his 80th birthday:

Kerley is believed to have been towing a trailer along Mallee Road in the Murraylands when the car crashed through a fence and into a paddock.

South Australian police said the accident occurred just before 5:30pm about 100 kilometres north of Adelaide on Wednesday night.

“Just before 5.30pm today police and emergency services were called to Mallee Road after reports that a car towing a trailer had left the road and crashed through a fence into a paddock,” a South Australian police statement read.

“Major Crash officers are attending the scene.”

Among Knuckles achievements included famously taking West Adelaide to the 1961 premiership as captain and coach and let South Adelaide from wooden-spooners to a flag in 1964.

He was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 1997, and one of the inaugural inductees to the South Australian Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

Premier Peter Malinauskas told the ABC the possibility of a state funeral would be discussed with Kerley's family.

"It is absolutely appropriate that the state recognise the contribution of Neil Kerley and that has to be done in a way that is most at ease with the family of Neil Kerley."

"We’ll make sure that occurs, but there will be a lot of South Australians that would want to show their affection and their regard for his legend, which is substantial, and we’ll make sure that is facilitated whichever way we can."