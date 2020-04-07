Join The Fiesta With Zambrero! Mouth-watering Burritos, Nachos, Tacos...

We're celebrating local businesses pushing through the Covid 19 Crisis.

Make sure you are supporting local businesses that have changed the way they operate and keeping locals employed.

Your amigos at Zambrero are open for business, 96-98 Pall Mall, Bendigo!

More than just delicious, Mexican inspired food made with fresh and healthy ingredients! The team are serving up mouth-watering burritos, nachos, tacos, power bowls and much, much more!

Want to see more? CLICK HERE for the complete visual menu and to place your order online with contactless delivery. If you prefer the old fashion way, give the team a call on 03 5443 1781.

Vegan, dairy free, gluten free? Not a problem, all alternative options available to suit all dietary requirements.

Offering choices for fussy eaters, why not make tonight’s dinner a fiesta for the whole family with Zambrero.

TAP HERE to connect on Facebook and keep up to date with news, offers and promotions.

Help spread the word about wonderful Greater Bendigo businesses innovating during this challenging time, and CONTACT Triple M HERE if you know about another service mixing things up during the Covid 19 Crisis.