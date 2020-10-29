Joining Fleetwood Mac Inspired Neil Finn To Make Another Crowded House Record

Neil Finn joined Kennedy Molloy to announce Crowded House are back with a brand new single and album on the way, their first in a decade.

The new single Whatever You Want is the first single for the new look Crowded House, made up of founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.

Having just come off a successful tour as a new member of Fleetwood Mac, Neil Finn said it inspired him to make more music with Crowded House.

Talking of the new lineup and the addition of his son's Liam and Elroy, Neil said the band Crowded House is part of their DNA, both growing up with the music, with drummer Elroy gifted with late drummer Paul Hester's talent behind the kit.

Talking of Paul, Neil know's he'd have his blessings with his lineup saying;"I know he'd would be happy about seeing this".

Listen to the full interview with Neil Finn:



You can hear the new single Whatever You Want on Triple M now, with more details on the album to come.



More info: www.crowdedhouse.com





For all that matters in Triple M Aussie Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!