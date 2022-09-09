'Joke' Origin Snub To Fuel RCG

Triple M's and Dragons star Aaron Woods says he expects Eels enforcer Reagan Campbell-Gillard to be extra motivated against the Panthers on Friday night after he was axed from Brad Fittler's Blues earlier in the year.

Campbell-Gillard was left out of the side after Game I, with reports at the time suggesting the strong Penrith presence in the side was the influence behind Fittler's decision.

“It’s a joke. He should’ve been the first front-rower picked. 100 per cent [he believes the Penrith Players were off him]. They had that much say,” Woods told Triple M.

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read echoed similar comments to Woods, adding: “There would be a chip on his shoulder because he would believe they wanted him out of the New South Wales side. They do basically control New South Wales the Penrith team.”

The 29-year-old previously played for the Panthers between 2015-2019.

