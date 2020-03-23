Jon Bon Jovi's Written A Coronavirus Tune And He Needs You For The Second Verse

#DoWhatYouCan

Article heading image for Jon Bon Jovi's Written A Coronavirus Tune And He Needs You For The Second Verse

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi is, in his own words, turning to what he does best, and has written a song inspired by the shit sandwich the world is facing right now, the scourge of this dreaded #Coronavirus.

Post

 

There's a catch though. JBJ wants YOU to write and sing the second verse.

Check It Out:

Clearly, there'll be a follow up post where Jon will probably sing some of the best verses, so if you fancy yourself as a chance, here's what JBJ wrote.

Do What You Can

Tonight, they're shutting down the borders
And they boarded up the schools
Small towns are rolling up their sidewalks
One last paycheck coming through
I know you're feeling kind of nervous
We're all a little bit confused
Nothing's the same, this ain't a game
We got to make it through

CH:

When you can't do what you do
You do what you can
This ain't my prayer
It's just a thought I'm wanting to send
Round here we bend but don't break
Down here we all understand
When you can't do what you do
You do what you can


Over to you rock fans. What you got? Just post your verse with the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan.

Bon Jovi's new album Bon Jovi 2020 is due out May 15th, with the new single Limitless out now. For more info: www.bonjovi.com

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy. 

@dantheinternut

17 hours ago

Article by:

@dantheinternut

Jon Bon Jovi
Do What You Can
Bon Jovi
Listen Live!
Jon Bon Jovi
Do What You Can
Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi
Do What You Can
Bon Jovi
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs