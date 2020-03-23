Jon Bon Jovi's Written A Coronavirus Tune And He Needs You For The Second Verse
#DoWhatYouCan
Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi is, in his own words, turning to what he does best, and has written a song inspired by the shit sandwich the world is facing right now, the scourge of this dreaded #Coronavirus.
There's a catch though. JBJ wants YOU to write and sing the second verse.
Check It Out:
Clearly, there'll be a follow up post where Jon will probably sing some of the best verses, so if you fancy yourself as a chance, here's what JBJ wrote.
Do What You Can
Tonight, they're shutting down the borders
And they boarded up the schools
Small towns are rolling up their sidewalks
One last paycheck coming through
I know you're feeling kind of nervous
We're all a little bit confused
Nothing's the same, this ain't a game
We got to make it through
CH:
When you can't do what you do
You do what you can
This ain't my prayer
It's just a thought I'm wanting to send
Round here we bend but don't break
Down here we all understand
When you can't do what you do
You do what you can
Over to you rock fans. What you got? Just post your verse with the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan.
Bon Jovi's new album Bon Jovi 2020 is due out May 15th, with the new single Limitless out now. For more info: www.bonjovi.com
