Jon Bon Jovi's Written A Coronavirus Tune And He Needs You For The Second Verse

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi is, in his own words, turning to what he does best, and has written a song inspired by the shit sandwich the world is facing right now, the scourge of this dreaded #Coronavirus.

There's a catch though. JBJ wants YOU to write and sing the second verse.

Check It Out:

Clearly, there'll be a follow up post where Jon will probably sing some of the best verses, so if you fancy yourself as a chance, here's what JBJ wrote.

Do What You Can

Tonight, they're shutting down the borders

And they boarded up the schools

Small towns are rolling up their sidewalks

One last paycheck coming through

I know you're feeling kind of nervous

We're all a little bit confused

Nothing's the same, this ain't a game

We got to make it through

CH:

When you can't do what you do

You do what you can

This ain't my prayer

It's just a thought I'm wanting to send

Round here we bend but don't break

Down here we all understand

When you can't do what you do

You do what you can



Over to you rock fans. What you got? Just post your verse with the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan.

Bon Jovi's new album Bon Jovi 2020 is due out May 15th, with the new single Limitless out now. For more info: www.bonjovi.com

