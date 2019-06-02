Jon Pardi Announces New Album

For those of us lucky enough to have caught Jon Pardi when he was in Australia last earlier this year for Winton’s Way Out West and side shows, we got a taste of new music to come from Jon Pardi and it left us wanting more.

And more we shall have!

Platinum-selling artist Jon Pardi announced his highly anticipated new album, tour and single titled Heartache Medication following his recent performance on the finale of American Idol.

Set for release on September 27, Pardi’s Heartache Medication, includes the album’s lead single and title track. Co-written by Pardi, Barry Dean and Natalie Hemby, Pardi revealed the new single showcases a taste of what is to come on the next record exclusively to the Associated Press, saying “the songs lift you up. They put you in a higher place.”

“The single ‘Heartache Medication’ has an 80’s George Strait ‘Fool Hearted Memory’ feel to it, and is something people can dance to,” said Pardi. “That’s something I really wanted for this album. There really are no sad songs on this record-it covers a range of subjects, but is ultimately about moving on, and having a good time.”

The CMA and ACM Award-winner also revealed plans for his “Heartache Medication” Tour across the US, featuring direct support Riley Green.

Marking a career first, Pardi will headline back-to-back nights at the historic Ryman Auditorium, where he will kick off his headlining HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR in Nashville on Oct. 1 and 2.

