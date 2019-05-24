Jon Pardi Has the Perfect Prescription for His New Single

Jon Pardi announced his highly-anticipated new album, tour and single titled Heartache Medication, following his show-stopping performance on the season finale of “American Idol” with Idol winner Laine Hardy.

Watch below:

Set for release on September 27th, Pardi’s upcoming album, Heartache Medication, includes the album’s lead single and title track. Co-written by Pardi, Barry Dean and Natalie Hemby, Pardi revealed the new single showcases a taste of what is to come on the next record exclusively to the Associated Press, noting “the songs lift you up. They put you in a higher place.”

“The single ‘Heartache Medication’ has an 80’s George Strait ‘Fool Hearted Memory’ feel to it, and is something people can dance to,” said Pardi. “That’s something I really wanted for this album. There really are no sad songs on this record-it covers a range of subjects, but is ultimately about moving on, and having a good time.”

Recognized for his “state-of-the-art blend of traditional instrumentation and progressive grooves that points to country’s future” (Rolling Stone) and as “a leader among a growing number of artists bringing back fiddle, steel and twang while still finding ways to freshen the sound” (People), Pardi again serves as a co-producer on the new album, Heartache Medication. Heartache Medication is the follow up to Pardi’s co-produced Platinum-selling breakthrough #1 album California Sunrise, which featured Multi-Platinum, chart-topping hits including “Dirt on My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache on the Dancefloor” and “Night Shift.”

The CMA and ACM Award-winner also revealed plans for his HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR featuring direct support Riley Green.

Marking a career first, Pardi will headline back-to-back nights at the historic Ryman Auditorium, where he will kick off his headlining HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR in Nashville on Oct. 1 and 2.

