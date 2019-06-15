Jon Pardi Reveals Track List for New Album “Heartache Medication”

Image: Jim Wright

Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Jon Pardi gave a first glimpse into his new highly anticipated album Heartache Medication last week.

During an exclusive listening party held at his Nashville property, the CMA and ACM Award-winner took time to introduce his yet-to-be-released 14-song album ahead of the title-track’s official radio impact date on June 3rd.

Along with Universal Music Group Nashville Chairman & CEO Mike Dungan, Pardi discussed his forthcoming album, which has Pardi returning as a producer for a 3rd time (California Sunrise, Write You A Song) and once again pairs him with California Sunrise, co-producer Bart Butler with Ryan Gore joining as first-time co-producer.

Jon revealed the official track listing and Heartache Medication cover art for the album, which is set for release on Sept. 27th. Title track “Heartache Medication” has already been featured in Rolling Stone’s 10 Best Country and Americana Songs list and is already available (HERE).

Marking a career first, Pardi recently announced he will headline back-to-back nights at the historic Ryman Auditorium, where he will kick off his headlining HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR in Nashville on Oct. 1 and 2.

The HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR featuring direct support Riley Green,* is currently on-sale for select pre-sale opportunities, with tickets available to purchase everywhere starting May 31. Pre-order the album Heartache Medication and purchase tickets to the upcoming HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR here.

HEARTACHE MEDICATION TRACK LISTING:

“Old Hat” (Jeff Hyde, Matt Jenkins and Ryan Tyndell) “ Heartache Medication” (Jon Pardi, Barry Dean and Natalie Hemby) “Nobody Leaves A Girl Like That” (Bart Butler, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary) “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” (Brandon Kinney and Josh Thompson) “Me And Jack” (Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins, Bart Butler and Luke Laird) “Don’t Blame It On Whiskey (Featuring Lauren Alaina)” (Eric Church, Michael Heeney, Luke Laird and Miranda Lambert) “Tied One On” (Bart Butler, Chase McGill and Jamie Paulin) “Oughta Know That” (Jon Pardi, Bart Butler and Luke Laird) “Tequila Little Time” (Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins and Luke Laird) “Buy That Man A Beer” (Clint Daniels, Justin Lantz and John Pierce) “Call Me Country” (Jon Pardi, Bart Butler and Driver Williams) “Just Like Old Times” (Jon Pardi, Jeff Hyde and Michael Heeney) “Love Her Like She’s Leaving” (Bart Butler, Dean Dillon and Jessie Jo Dillon) “Starlight” (Jon Pardi, Bart Butler and Jeffrey Steele)

Produced by Jon Pardi, Bart Butler & Ryan Gore