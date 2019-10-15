Jon Patton Is Finally A Hawthorn Player

GWS number one draft pick Jon Patton has finally completed his long-mooted move to Hawthorn.

The Hawks have sent GWS their 2020 fourth-round draft pick in return for the Giant forward.

Patton was taken with GWS’s first ever pick in the 2011 draft, and managed 89 games in his eight injury-plagued seasons in Sydney’s west.

The 26-year-old has had three knee reconstructions across both his knees, the most recent of which came last year.

Patton’s best year was in 2017 when he was fully fit and kicked 45 goals in 22 games, taking down 142 marks — 44 of them contested.

Despite his injury-hit career, Patton leaves GWS as their third highest goal kicker of all time with 130.

It's the second consecutive year that Hawthorn have picked up a former pick one in the draft from GWS for a future fourth-round pick.

