Jon Rahm Pulled Off The Greatest Hole In One Of All Time Overnight

Spanish pro golfer Jon Rahm pulled off what will go down as surely one of the greatest golf shots ever played in the practice rounds of The Masters overnight.

On the par-three 16th, Rahm skipped the ball across the water before it bounced up on to the green, curled around on to itself and plonked into the hole for a hole in one.

And on his birthday too!

Check it out here:

Rahm is the number 2 ranked player in the world and is hoping to take home the green jacket on the 40th anniversary of Seve Ballesteros’s first Masters win.

