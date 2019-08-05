Jordan Davis Celebrates #1 "Take It From Me"

Pictured (L-R): Producer Paul DiGiovanni, Anthem Entertainment’s Gilles Godard, Wrensong Entertainment’s Abbe Nameche, ASCAP songwriter Jacob Davis, ASCAP’s Evyn Mustoe Johnston, ASCAP songwriter and MCA Nashville recording artist Jordan Davis, Anthem Entertainment’s Tim Hunze, Rezonant Music’s Tim Wipperman, BMI songwriter Jason Gantt, BMI’s MaryAnn Keen, Love Monkey Music’s Bob DiPiero, Sony/ATV Music Publishing’s Josh Van Valkenburg, and UMG Nashville’s Mike Dungan.

Jordan Davis has celebrates his second consecutive chart-topper “Take It From Me.”

Jordan and his group of besties and co-writers attended an intimate party hosted by ASCAP and BMI on Tuesday July 30th.

The smash hit, co-written by Jordan along with Jacob Davis and Jason Gantt, and produced by Paul DiGiovanni, is featured on Davis’s debut album Home State.

Jordan just won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was recently nominated for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase’s Most Heard New Artist of 2018.

