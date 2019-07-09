Jordan Davis “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” Is a Huge Hit at His Shows and Weddings

Jordan Davis is dancing his way up the country charts with his latest hit, “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” and the tune has danced its way into people’s hearts.

“When you look out and you play a song like ‘Slow Dance,’ and you see a guy wrap his girl up during the song or a girl nuzzling up next to the guy, it’s emotion. It means they’re feeling something,” says Jordan. “I’ve gotten a lot of messages in meet and greets that ‘Slow Dance’ has been the first dance in a lot of weddings so far. That’s a great feeling to know that you had a pretty key role in a very, very special day for some people.”

“Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” is the follow-up to two No. 1 songs for Jordan – “Singles You Up” and “Take It From Me” – from his album, Home State.

Jordan has teased on his socials that the official video for his latest hit is coming soon.

