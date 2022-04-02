Jordan Dawson Explains How Close He Was To Sign With Port Adelaide

It was no secret during the 2021 trade period that Jordan Dawson attracted the attention of both the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide.

He shares on The Saturday Rub just how close he was to signing a deal with the Power post his winning goal after the siren at Friday night's showdown.

"I did catch up with a few of their leaders, I think that was pretty well documented."

Dawson also chatted about his winning goal and the hype leading up to Showdowns.

