Collingwood gun Jordan De Goey has been ruled out of the rest of the game with a hamstring problem.

The mid-sized forward has spent last month on the sidelines with the same problem.

Dr Rowan White thinks that De Goey's injury will likely rule him out for the rest of the finals.

In other news, Geelong have confirmed Mitch Duncan will not return to play after suffering a medium-grade medial ligament issue in his left knee.

