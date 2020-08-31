Josh Addo-Carr Opens Up On His Club Future & Possible Switch To Fullback

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Josh Addo-Carr Opens Up On His Club Future & Possible Switch To Fullback

Getty Images

Melbourne Storm flyer Josh Addo-Carr joined The Rush Hour with MG on Monday night and opened up on his rugby league future. 

Reports throughout the year have suggested 'The Foxx' is set to depart the Storm at season's end for a move back to Sydney.

And not only could Addo-Carr be playing for a different club in 2021 but also a different position.

LISTEN HERE:

'The Foxx' also opened up on the Storm's 2020 season as he approaches his 100th NRL game; hear the full chat below.

4 hours ago

Triple M NRL
NRL
Rush Hour with MG
Josh Addo Carr
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
NRL
Rush Hour with MG
Josh Addo Carr
Triple M NRL
NRL
Rush Hour with MG
Josh Addo Carr
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs