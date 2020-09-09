Josh Addo-Carr Returns To The Tigers At Fullback? MG Breaks Down The "Desperate" Move
It's a move that MG admits he's intrigued by - but that doesn't mean he's backing the Tigers' proposed four-year deal that would see Josh Addo-Carr return to Wests at fullback.
"It's a desperate move", MG said on Tuesday's The Rush Hour with MG. "Deep down it's one I quite like. I'll be fascinated watching him roaming the back field."
But aside from a change of clubs - and states - there's a whole lot more the Foxx will need to transform to make the move.
And that's not necessarily something MG is keen to see.
While there are a lot of unknowns about Addo-Carr playing fullback, MG says, he's watched the best.
And his time with Billy Slater, and now Ryan Papenhuyzen, could stand him in good stead.
