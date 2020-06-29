Josh Dugan's Extremely Open & Honest Chat Around His Mental Health Struggles

Josh Dugan has made no secret about his own battles with mental health.

In 2018, Dugan broke down in tears while fronting the media after copping heavy criticism during his first year at the Cronulla Sharks.

Two years on, Dugan has opened up on his battle with mental health in a candid chat with The Rush Hour with MG.

