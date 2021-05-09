Josh Dunkley On His Future At The Kennel

Injured midfielder Josh Dunkley spoke with the Sunday afternoon team before his club's contest against Carlton, discussing his future and reasoning for wanting to stay with the Bulldogs.

After requesting a trade to Essendon in the off-season, Dunkley explains that he is pleased to remain with the club who have helped him through a difficult period after undergoing shoulder surgery.

"I feel like my future is settled ... I haven't even thought about anything later on in the year yet." Dunkley confirmed on the Sunday Rub.

