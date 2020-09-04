Josh Fraser On The Mental Health Ramifications Of Dealing With The Expectation Of Being A Number 1 Pick

Ex-Collingwood and Gold Coast ruckman Josh Fraser opened up on the mental health ramifications of dealing with the expectation that comes with being a number one draft pick.

“If I’m completely honest with you, I think the mental side of the game, the anxiety around performing and being a number one pick, I could put my hand up and say I didn’t handle that very well,” Fraser said on the Friday Huddle.

“I actually think it had a pretty adverse effect on my ability to play at the highest level and play consistently, and certainly when I came through there wasn’t that level of support that the players have afforded to them now.

“You know as a young player I didn’t really have any coping mechanisms either.

“So yeah, it’s a really interesting question and interesting point, and it’s something that I do reflect on a little bit and I think that did have an impact on my playing days, and I guess when I moved into coaching that was something that I was acutely aware of, the pressures that players were under and that level of support they do need to be able to go out and play their best footy.”

Fraser also discussed training with Gary Ablett, his favourite team mate and more.

