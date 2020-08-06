Josh Frydenberg Explains The $15.6 Billion Expansion Of The JobKeeper Program

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to explain the $15.6 billion expansion to the JobKeeper program.

“This reflects the recent developments that we’ve seen in Victoria, so we’re making two changes,” Frydenberg said.

“One is to the business turnover test, so if you’re a business and you want to apply for JobKeeper in the December quarter, you will only need to be down in your turnover in the September quarter, not the June quarter as well.”

The second element of the expansion focuses more on individuals.

“The second one, which will be really important for the pub industry and the hospitality industry more widely, is if you are on the books for a business from the first of July as an employee, then you will be eligible,” Frydenberg said.

“Whereas previously you had to be on the books on the first of March, which means that businesses that have taken on some additional staff as things were starting to open up will now also be eligible for JobKeeper.

“Now this is gonna cost $15.6 billion together with the other demand we’re seeing out of Victoria, but important, of that $15.6 billion, $13 billion will go into Victoria.

“So we will see one and a half million Victorians workers — currently there’s just under a million — go on the JobKeeper program through this period of September, and that will make a real difference to businesses.”

Frydenberg said that the program has been extended for six month into March next year.

“The important thing is that those businesses in Victoria doing it really tough… we’re basically making it easier for their businesses and their employees to be covered by JobKeeper which will give me than an economic lifeline.

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss anything!