Josh Frydenberg Says That Coronavirus Is Having A Bigger Impact On The Economy Than Bushfires

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the Hot Breakfast this morning that the coronavirus pandemic is having a bigger impact on the economy than the bushfires.

“Obviously the Coronavirus and the spread out of China is a health crisis, and Australia like many other countries has been affected,” Frydenberg said.

“But it’s important for your listeners to know that here in Australia we have 15 cases, all of those have been cleared.

“And then there are a separate eight cases of people who came from that ship, the Diamond Princess, and they’re being looked after.

“So we haven’t had the large numbers you’ve seen in Italy, or in Japan, or South Korea or other countries, and we’ve always taken our best possible medical advice from our Chief Medical Officer, and as you know we were one of the first countries to put those travel restrictions in place.

“But you’re right Eddie, this is having a major impact across the economy, bigger than the bushfires, but it’s outside of our control so we are well prepared for it and we’ll get through it.”

Frydenberg also spoke about measuring wellness in Australia, the rise of the far-right at home and abroad and more.

