Josh Jenkins Becomes A Cat

Adelaide forward Josh Jenkins has finally found a suitor in Geelong.

Jenkins will be heading to the Cattery after plenty of speculation about his future over the off season.

The Cats gave up pick 37 to secure the 30 year-old.

Jenkins kicked 296 goals in 147 appearances for the Crows since 2012 & was Adelaide's leading goal kicker in 2018.

Trade details:

- Geelong receive Josh Jenkins and Gold Coast's 2020 third-round pick

- Adelaide receive pick 37

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play and follow the #MMMTradeTracker hashtag to stay across all the trade footy stuff!