Josh Kelly Set To Miss At Least Three Weeks

GWS star Josh Kelly is set to miss at least three weeks with a calf strain.

Kelly will miss crucial away games against Richmond and most like Port Adelaide, and also fellow top four contenders Collingwood at home.

He limped off in the last quarter of the Giants’ loss to Brisbane on Sunday, and scans found a grade one tear in his calf.

“At this stage it probably looks like three weeks,” GWS Football Manager Wayne Campbell said.

“It could be a week either side of that, but at this stage he’ll certainly miss this weekend and probably a couple after that.”

In better news, the Giants are likely to welcome back Lachie Whitfield for the Richmond game.

“At this stage, he’ll certainly play this week,” Campbell said.

