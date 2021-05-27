Josh Kerr Shares His Thoughts On The Jack de Belin News
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Getty Images
Jack de Belin's return to rugby league is imminent after the 30-year-old was informed he would not face a third trial over sexual assault charges.
Dragons teammate Josh Kerr joined Triple M's Rush Hour with MG & Liam on Thursday and was asked about the how the news was taken around the club.
Kerr also opened up on Indigenous Round, why his dad made him play for the Redcliffe Dolphins & his thoughts on the high tackle crackdown; hear the full chat below.