Josh Mansour Hilariously Crashes MG's Interview With Jarome Luai

Despite having only three players who have previously experienced what Grand Final week is all about, you'd forgive the Penrith Panthers for being a bit nervous this time of the year.

Although, you'd never know if this is anything to go by.

With Panthers superstar Jarome Luai in deep conversation with The Rush Hour with MG, Josh Mansour decided he wanted to crash the interview.

LISTEN HERE:

Luai also touched on what it's like representing the Panthers as a Western Sydney boy and also touches on his future with the club; hear the full chat below.