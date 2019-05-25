Josh Mansour Reflects On The Criticism The Panthers Copped After Their Horrific Start To The Season

25 May 2019

Panthers winger Josh Mansour has opened up on the criticism his side copped, after they started the 2019 NRL season in horribly. 

"There was a lot of expectation, we had a lot of disruptions in the pre-season and I don't think we handled it well as a team," Mansour told Triple M Saturday Footy. 

"We've got a really young squad and the external pressures of the media kinda played a part but we don't want to use it as an excuse."  

This was part of a broader chat with Mansour, who also opened up on his horrific injury last year, becoming a father for a second time plus much more; hear the full chat below.

