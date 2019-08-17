Josh Reynolds Addresses His Immediate Wests Tigers Future Following Jacob Liddle Injury

Wests Tiger Josh Reynolds has addressed his immediate future at the Wests Tigers following the unfortunate injury to Josh Liddle.

Scans confirmed Liddle ruptured his ACL in the Tigers' loss to Manly on Thursday night and joins Robbie Farah and Moses Mbye in the casualty ward.

However, the injured have now opened the door for Reynolds to return to first-grade footy for the first time since round seven.

Reynolds also addressed his future beyond 2019 having been told he is free to leave the Tigers if he can find a new home in the NRL or potentially abroad in the English Super League; hear the full chat below.

