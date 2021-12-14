Joy And Tears As Tasmania Reopens To The World

Around 5,000 travellers are expected to pour through Hobart Airport with the borders 12.01am this morning.

37 interstate flights are set to touch down with mainlanders flooding the Apple Isle.

Tourism Industry Council CEO Luke Martin says there won't be a dry eye at the airport.

"Really, that will be the story for the first few days - a lot of families have been pencilled in, 15th December for a long time," he said.

"Obviously the tourism that starts happening over the next two to four to six weeks will come off the back of that, but I think its really about families connecting for many cases for the first time in years." - Luke Martin

The rules for travellers this Christmas require returning residents to provide their contact and travel details before entering the state, while all travellers must register through the Tas e-Travel system and scan the QR code after hitting the Tassie tarmac.

Travellers crossing the strait need to be fully vaccinated, with those from high-risk areas required to deliver a negative PCR pre-departure test result.

Meanwhile, with an increased risk of Covid making its way to Tassie, Public Health Director Dr Mark Veitch is urging people to be diligent.

"I'd encourage people if they're in crowded indoor spaces to wear a mask," he warned.

Face masks are recommended in indoor areas where you cannot physically distance and are mandatory in certain scenarios, including airports, terminals, hospitals and any event that has more than 1000 people in attendance.

