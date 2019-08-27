JPC Crushed It at Esperance Music Festival

Students from our premier Catholic College recently competed in the 2019 Music Festival in Esperance.
John Paul College students performed extremely well and their performances of a very high standard.
Their next focus is now the Goldfields Eisteddfod which is just around the corner.
Congratulations to all!!
- Jazz Band Open
- 2nd Place awarded to the Jazz Band
- Vocal Solo U/18
- 2nd Place to Emma Nicholas and Matilda McQuie;
- Highly Commended to Brianna Elkington
- Vocal Ensemble Open Classical
- 1st Place to JPC Songbirds Choir
- Vocal Solo Open
- 1st Place to Matilda McQuie,
- 2nd Place to Emma Nicholas
- Character Solo U/18
- 2nd Place to Kevin Wiese
- High School Choir Secondary
- 1st Place and Shield to JPC Voices
- Woodwind Solo U/18
- 1st Place and Trophy and cash prize to Ayeh Abyazani;
- Highly Commended to Alejandra Sullivan Cruz
- Original Composition for Voice Secondary
- 1st Place and cash prize to Brianna Elkington
- Vocal Ensemble U/18
- 1st Place and Shield for ‘Most Entertaining Item’ and cash prize to JPC Voices