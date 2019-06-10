JT Awarded An Order Of Australia Medal From The Queen

Six North Queenslanders have been named today on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list!  

Congratulations to the following recipients:

  • Robert Pack
  • Major Francis Roy Radford CSM (RETD)
  • Warrant Officer Class One Mark Retallick
  • Peter Searston
  • George White
  • 'King of the North' Johnathan Thurston

This is what they did to be awarded a nod from the Queen:

  • Robert Pack- awarded for his dedication to health and the Townsville community. 
  • Major Francis Roy Radford CSM (RETD)- for his service to veterans and their families. 
  • Warrant Officer Class One Mark Retallick- awarded for his outstanding performance of duty to the Army. 
  • Peter Searston- for extensive work in expanding employment opportunities for Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders. 
  • George White- for his community spirit as Townsville's favourite Santa, travelling around Queensland for the Special Children’s Christmas parties. 
  • 'King of the North' Johnathan Thurston- for his work as a role model to keep kids in school.
