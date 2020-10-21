Judas Priest's Rob Halford Clears Up His Beef With Freddie Mercury

Joining Triple M's Kennedy Molloy for the release of his first book, Confessions, Judas Priest, metal icon frontman Rob Halford shared everything from meeting the Queen, wild parties with Andy Warhol, his first impression Eddie Van Halen, touring with AC/DC, coming out in the 90's and his relationship with Queen's Freddie Mercury.

There has been a long standing rock'n'roll rumour there was beef between Freddie Mercury and Rob Halford over their hard rock image and Halford cleared it up with Kennedy Molloy saying; "We never had real beef as such. One day I was watching Top of the Pops and there was Freddie decked head to toe in metal paraphernalia we had a little bit of a ... not a tiff" adding his love for the late Queen frontman, saying; "I love him, what a rockstar".

Listen to the full interview:





Confess by Rob Halford is available at your local book store now.





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!





