Juddy Backs The Carlton Playing Group’s Decision To Send Dale Thomas Back To The VFL

Chris Judd backed the decision of the Carlton players to suspend Dale Thomas for drinking multiple glasses of wine at a charity event less than 48 hours out from their loss to St Kilda.

The Carlton footy boss agreed that it was a poor decision, saying that it “was really bad optically”.



LISTEN BELOW:

“When the club’s on its knees (and) you’ve got a lot of people there under a heap of pressure and you’ve got a player in a public space having what could be a couple glasses of wine,” Judd said on The Friday Huddle.



“We’ve got lots of stakeholders who are questioning how much these players actually care about where they’re at.”



“When members or sponsors hear a story like that and we’re talking about it all week, that’s a challenge that our club simply doesn’t need in this case.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!