Juddy & Callum Sinclair Address The 'Pinhead' Incident

Sydney ruckman Callum Sinclair bravely re-joined the Friday Huddle after a 'interesting' moment during an interview on Triple M last season.

Juddy labelled Sinclair a "pinhead" with his opening question after he played a starring role for the Swans last year!  

The two of them buried the hatchet tonight.  

LISTEN HERE: 

Sinclair was very good sport about it and even through back a bald gag to Juddy! 

