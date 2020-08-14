Juddy & Callum Sinclair Address The 'Pinhead' Incident

Sydney ruckman Callum Sinclair bravely re-joined the Friday Huddle after a 'interesting' moment during an interview on Triple M last season.

Juddy labelled Sinclair a "pinhead" with his opening question after he played a starring role for the Swans last year!

The two of them buried the hatchet tonight.

LISTEN HERE:

Sinclair was very good sport about it and even through back a bald gag to Juddy!

