Juddy's Son Oscar Asks Nic Nat Some Very Interesting Questions About The Friday Huddle Panel

Very good!

Article heading image for Juddy's Son Oscar Asks Nic Nat Some Very Interesting Questions About The Friday Huddle Panel

West Coast superstar Nic Naitanui joined the Friday Huddle for an exclusive interview with our very own Chris Judd. 

Juddy took the opportunity to get his son Oscar to 'ask' a few questions to Nic Nat... It resulted in the Friday Huddle team copping a grilling! 

LISTEN HERE: 

Nic Nat also spoke about his rap battle with Juddy, his stellar season so far and the secret between the infamous set play with Josh Kennedy a few weeks back. 

Catch the full chat with Nic Nat here: 

4 hours ago

