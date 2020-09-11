Juddy's Son Oscar Asks Nic Nat Some Very Interesting Questions About The Friday Huddle Panel

- AFL NewsJuddy's Son Oscar Asks Nic Nat Some Very Interesting Questions About The Friday Huddle Panel
West Coast superstar Nic Naitanui joined the Friday Huddle for an exclusive interview with our very own Chris Judd.
Juddy took the opportunity to get his son Oscar to 'ask' a few questions to Nic Nat... It resulted in the Friday Huddle team copping a grilling!
Nic Nat also spoke about his rap battle with Juddy, his stellar season so far and the secret between the infamous set play with Josh Kennedy a few weeks back.
