Jude Bolton Reveals Plugger Lockett Turned Down The Chance To Run The Olympic Flame Over The Sydney Harbour Bridge

With it being 20 years since the Sydney Olympics, we're all reflecting on where we were and the memories of that incredible occasion.

Speaking on Triple M's Dead Set Legends, ex-Sydney Swans footballer Jude Bolton revealed that his ex-teammate Tony 'Plugger' Lockett had actually been offered the chance to carry the famous Olympic torch over the Sydney Harbour Bridge... but he turned it down.

"They were trying to get Sydney Swans involved in various ways" explained Bolton. Plugger was offered the prime gig, but declined saying "No. Oh look, I'll do the midnight run down in Bowral because my cows are calving"

The torch ended up being carried over the bridge by The Great White Shark himself Greg Norman.

