Jude Bolton Shares The Greatest End Of Season Footy Trip Story Of All-Time

With the off-season for both the AFL & NRL codes well and truly underway, we thought it was time to revisit one of the greatest end of season footy trip story of all time.

It involves Sydney Swans legend Jude Bolton, together with a few AFL Premiership-winning teammates, taking responsibility for an iconic dance song from electronic dance duo LMFAO.

Here's how Bolton told the story on Triple M Sydney's Dead Set Legends.

LISTEN HERE:

And the story was confirmed by Redfoo himself!