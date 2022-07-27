Judge Sentences Capitol Riot Protestor To Over Five Years In Prison

One of the men who attacked police during the Capitol riots in the US has been sentenced to over five years in prison.

A judge has sentenced 56-year-old Washington man Mark Ponder to over five years behind bars for his part in the January 6 riots in the US Capitol last year.

Mr Ponder’s sentence matches the longest term handed down out of the hundreds of riot prosecutions over the past year.

Mr Ponder told US District Judge Tanya Chutkan that he “didn’t mean” for the situation to escalate to violence.

"I wasn't thinking that day," he said.

Mr Ponder went on to ask the judge to lenience before she sentenced him to five years and three months behind bars.

Judge Chutkan accused Mr Ponder of “leading the charge” against officers working to hold off the increasingly violent mob of protestors.

"You were intent on attacking and injuring police officers,” she said.

“This was not a protest," - Judge Tanya Chutkan

The sentences matches that of Robert Palmer who received five years and three months in prison for assault of a police officer during the Capitol riots.

So far more than 200 people who participated in the riots have been prosecuted.

