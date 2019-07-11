Judging Begins For The 2019 Australian Food Awards

Entries for the 2019 Australian Food Awards (AFA) have closed for another year as The Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria (RASV) begins processing the thousands of entrants before judging commences on Thursday, July 18.

The AFA celebrates excellence and recognises the best food producers in Australia across major categories including dairy, meat, seafood, produce, pantry food, convenience foods, preserves and value-add grain product.

Producers who enter the AFA have an opportunity to benchmark against their competitors, gain valuable feedback from a panel of expert judges and be awarded an AFA branded seal of excellence.



RASV CEO, Paul Guerra said "The AFA continue to evolve and innovate by recognising new and emerging trends with the introduction of categories and classes that will appeal to producers working with exciting new products."



This year, the AFA have expanded the judging classes in line with Australia's ever-changing food culture.

New additions include the beverages category that covers fermented drinks, sodas, fresh juice, pressed juice and alternative milks, and new dietary classes including dietary breads, dietary baked goods and dietary pasta.



“The Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria is committed to provide Australian food producers with valuable opportunities to be rewarded and recognised for quality with the best products receiving the AFA seal of excellence" stated Mr Guerra.



This year’s program has attracted over 1,400 entries from more than 350 exhibitors, with all six states and one territory represented in the awards, showcasing the excellence of entries across the country.



Winners for the 2019 Australian Food Awards will be announced Thursday 5th September at a gala dinner at Melbourne Showgrounds, Victoria Pavilion.



To learn more about the Australian Food Awards, visit: http://food.rasv.com.au