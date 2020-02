Judith Lucy is single again…and 51.



She recently reflected on her entire history with men and concluded that maybe it was time to shut up shop.



“Whatever it is that I’m selling, a lot of straight guys simply aren’t that interested in buying it and I’m including people like my father.”



In amongst exploring stereotypes and her own desires, Judith Lucy will recount her full history with the opposite sex and leave it up to the audience to determine whether she should ever date again.